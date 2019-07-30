MADISON—Sharon “Sherri” Hahn, 76, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was born on Thanksgiving Day, 1942 to her father Fay and her mother Marian Garthwait in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.
Sherri graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1959. Following her graduation, Sherri moved to Madison and became a lifelong Madison resident. Deeply proud of her city, Sherri gave back in many ways by being an active volunteer at numerous Madison organizations including Bethel Lutheran Church, Agrace Hospice, Habitat for Humanity, Luke House –The Community Meal Program, and many others. She had a long, successful career at the United States District Court (Western District) in Madison. Sherri had a deep passion for family and friends. Additionally, she found joy in being outdoors; she was an avid gardener, took daily morning walks, and frequently attended outdoor concerts with her husband and friends. Sherri’s interests also included reading, music, sewing, and knitting, and was an active member of both her bible study and book club.
Sherri is survived by her husband, Dennis, of 53 years; her beloved daughters, Stephanie Ahrens and Heidi Hahn; and cherished granddaughters, Alexandria and Anna Ahrens. She is also survived by her sister, Jean (Paul) Stankevich; brother, Gary (Cindy) Garthwait; and her many loved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, June Saevre. A memorial service is planned for Friday, August 2, 2019, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, WI. A visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will continue until the funeral service at 12 noon. A private interment will follow. Sherri requested for all to wear bright, happy colors rather than black to the services in celebration of her life.
Memorials may be made out to UW Carbone Cancer Center or Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison. Our family would like to thank the kindness of care given by nurses and CNAs from Agrace HospiceCare, as they provided enormous comfort in Sherri’s last days. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.
“Carve Your Name on Hearts-Not on Marble.”
