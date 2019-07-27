SUN PRAIRIE—Joyce Jean (Haushalter) Hahn, age 77, of Sun Prairie, Wis., passed away on July 21, 2019, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Joyce was born in Milwaukee, Wis., to Eugene and Jeanette (Wichmann) Haushalter. She lived in Butler, Wis., and after graduating high school attended the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point for one year. At the age of 22, she married John James Hahn on Sept. 14, 1963, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Butler. Joyce and John had two children, Eric James Hahn and Erin Margaret Hahn.
Joyce went on to pursue her education at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and obtained her bachelor and master’s degree in social welfare. She loved being able to hear her clients’ stories and help them through difficult times and greatly enjoyed her work as a psychotherapist at Transformations Inc., in Milwaukee. It was during her time at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee that she met her second husband, Donald Jack Mueller. Joyce and Don were married on Dec. 20, 1984, in Sheboygan, Wis. Joyce and Don built a home together and lived at High Wind in Plymouth, Wis., for many years. She remained Donald’s faithful companion until his unexpected death on May 24, 1994. After Don’s death, Joyce relocated to Dane County to be closer to her children and grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. Joyce was always patient and kind. She would routinely ask others about themselves and was more interested in being a good listener than talking about herself.
Joyce was preceded in death by her father, her mother, and her husband, Donald J. Mueller. She is survived by her son, Eric (Maureen) Hahn; her daughter, Erin (Corey) Hahn; and her beloved grandchildren, Courtney, Connor, Caitlin and Colin. The family would like to thank the staff at Home Again Assisted Living and Agrace HospiceCare. The family requests that all donations be made to Agrace HospiceCare. A private service was held, per Joyce’s request.
Mom, rather than “teach” us how to be, you showed us. Your example of patience, kindness, and compassion has given us all something to aspire to. Thank you for your unconditional love. We will miss you dearly, until we are together again.
