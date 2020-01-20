Hagglund, Mary B.

MADISON / LINDENHURST, ILLNOIS - Mary B. Hagglund, 85, of Lindenhurst, Ill., passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, after a brief illness.

Mary was born on Jan. 1st, 1935, in Duluth, Minnesota, the daughter of Theodore and Laura Beaupre. She graduated from St. Jean D'Arc High School in 1952 and received her Bachelor's degree from UMD, in 1957. She worked briefly in Michigan as a speech therapist before marrying George Hagglund, in 1958. Mary and George lived in Minneapolis (Minn.) and Arlington (Va.) before settling in Madison (Wis.) in 1960, where they lived until 2011.

Mary's many loves included exercise, cooking international cuisines, world travel, and politics. Mary was a proud Democrat and volunteered for numerous political campaigns in the Madison, Wis. area, ultimately serving for two years as campaign manager for Representative Robert Kastenmeir.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James; and loving husband, George. Mary is survived by her brothers, Ted Beaupre of Esko, Minn. and Tom Beaupre of Minneapolis, Minn.; son, Eric Hagglund of Round Lake, Ill. and his wife, Ellen; son, Karl Hagglund of Mundelein, Ill. and his wife, Michelle; and three grandchildren, Ashley, Sidney, and Isabella.

Visitation is 4 p.m. -7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave., Mundelein. Funeral service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be in the spring in Lakeview Cemetery, Duluth Township, Minn.

