Hagen, Janet N.

COLUMBUS - Janet N. Hagen, age 93, passed away on January 4, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh, Wis. She was born in Columbus, Wis. Oct. 16, 1926, to Herman and Lillian Albright. She attended Columbus High School and went on to Vogue School of Design in Chicago, Ill.

Janet married Richard Hagen on March 16, 1951. She was a devoted wife and mother who lived her life for her family.

Janet’s friends and family were inspired by her creativity and love of the arts, pottery, custom jewelry, stained glass art, and watercolors. However, her real passion was music and she was the vocalist for the band Mac and His Music, in the Matador Room of the Spanish Cafe in Madison, Wis. for eight years. She was billed as the “Peggy Lee of Madison”.

As an avid nature lover, she enjoyed canoeing, camping, hiking, snowshoeing, and birdwatching. Most importantly, she loved her dogs!

Janet is survived by her husband, Richard; daughters, Diana Erfurth (Jay) and Kris (Al).

She is also survived by grandchildren, Scott Schwartz (Dawn), Katie (Steve), and Alex Erfurth; and two great-grandchildren, Ben and Dylan Schwartz.