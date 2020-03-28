Hagemann, Mark

SACRAMENTO, Calif./VERONA, Wis. — Mark Hagemann, age 64, died suddenly and unexpectedly of natural causes at his home in Sacramento, Calif. on Dec. 28, 2019.
Mark was born and raised in Verona, Wis., graduating from Verona High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He relocated to California in 1977 to complete graduate studies at the University of California-Riverside, following which he immersed himself in a career of education and educational administration. After several years of teaching, university administration and high school principal experience in Southern California and the Sacramento area, he fulfilled his career as Assistant Superintendent and finally Deputy Superintendent of the Stockton Unified School District.
Mark was an intelligent, outgoing and social individual with a quick wit and clear opinions. He delighted in any opportunity to engage in laughter-filled conversation, to exchange stories, and analyze any interesting subject. He was enormously generous and kind and seemed to never forget anyone he ever met. He touched and influenced the lives of many former students and colleagues alike. His lifelong friends in California and Wisconsin were as close to him as family and will note the silence in his passing. Mark was the hub of the wheel who kept everyone connected.
Mark was preceded in death by his loving parents, Pearl and LaVerne Hagemann; grandparents, Anna and Carl Hagemann, and Nellie and Dewey Long; aunts, Pauline Durrant and Betty Hageman; and uncle, Clarence Hageman.
He is survived and will be forever missed by his sister, Darcey (Mark Singel); and nieces, Erin Singel, Laura (Matt) Lahr; grandniece, Allison Lahr; and uncle, Willard Durrant; in addition to many relatives and dear and loyal friends.
Gatherings to remember and honor Mark’s life will be held in California and Wisconsin at later dates. For now, in Mark’s memory, he would wish for you to stay informed and pursue lifelong learning, nurture your friendships and cherish your memories, enjoy your life to its fullest, and be kind and generous at every opportunity.
