BELLEVILLE - Calvin "Cal" Hageman, age 93, of rural Belleville passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, at his home. He was born on Feb. 28, 1926, on his family's home farm, the son of William and Martha (Fluckiger) Hageman. Cal graduated as the valedictorian from Belleville High School in 1944.
After his graduation, Cal rode his Harley-Davidson motorcycle to California; he left Wisconsin in December and returned in February. He loved to race motorcycles on the ice. On Dec. 1, 1951, he was united in marriage to Grace Klapper in Appleton.
Cal was a dairy farmer until retiring, he then went on to become a beloved school bus driver of the Verona School District for 26 years, until the age of 86. Cal always had a joke for the kids on the bus each morning and afternoon. There was always a "Cal fix" going on for any piece of machinery that broke down, and all things benefitted from a little tinkering. He was a member of the Zwingli United Church of Christ-Paoli; enjoyed bowling; was secretary for the Moonlighter's bowling league at Kamm Bowl in Verona; along with being a member of the neighborhood card club. Cal loved the outdoors he enjoyed bird watching and attending plow days. But most of all he loved to share his time and stories with family and friends.
Cal is survived by his children, Linda (Rosendo Diaz) LeRoy, Judy (William Warner) Hageman, Tom (Karen Fonte) Hageman, Jeff (Leah) Hageman, and Kathy Buechel; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Betty Legler. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Martha; and wife, Grace.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, with the Rev. Rich Pleva officiating. Inurnment will be in the Paoli Cemetery. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. prior to the memorial service on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Cal's caregiver and her son, Lucas and Carmen, the staff of SSM Health at Home and HospiceCare, Cindy, Stacy, and Dr. Ewalt. Online condolences available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.