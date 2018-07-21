Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—William P. Haefner, age 76, passed away at home on Thursday, July 19, 2018, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on Dec. 24, 1942, in Madison, the son of Ott and Doris (Butler) Haefner. Bill married his Madison East High School sweetheart, Judi Wopat, on July 10, 1965. He worked as a plumber right out of high school for his uncle, Bill Butler, at Butler Plumbing. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and car shows. Most of all, he loved spending time with his four grandchildren and his German shepherd, Jetta.

He is survived by his wife, Judi; two daughters, Kim (Mike Anderson) Haefner of Cottage Grove and Kandice (Bill) Kelly of Madison; four grandchildren, Kaci, Cole, Aidan and Bray; sister, Kathy (Charlie) Malone of Arizona; sister-in-law, Judy Haefner of Madison; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bob and Butch Haefner; and sister, Dar Chisholm.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison. A celebration of life will follow at CHIEF'S on Cottage Grove Road from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thank you to Heartland Hospice for the wonderful in-home care during Bill’s painful last months with cancer and dementia. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

