Haefner, Daniel Edward "Dan"

MELBOURNE, FLA. - Daniel Edward “Dan” Haefner, age 44, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was born on Nov. 11, 1975, in Madison, the son of Ray and Mary Haefner. Dan graduated from Oregon High School in 1995 and UW-Whitewater in 2003. He married Jessica Stover on Feb. 9, 2013, in Melbourne, Fla.

Dan worked as a Quality Engineer for Harris Corporation. He was an easygoing and laid-back guy, who loved war history and military planes. He was thrilled when he and his dad were able to experience a flight on a B17 Bomber at the Oshkosh Air Show. Dan was also an avid Badgers and Packers fan. His family was very important to him and he loved spending time with his friends.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Jessica; his parents, Ray and Mary; sisters, Amy (Shannon) Aukes and Renee Haefner; and grandmother, Jean Clark. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas Clark, and Edward and Helen Haefner.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, with Father Gary Wankerl presiding. A luncheon will be held after the Mass at the church. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon Funeral & Cremation Care 1150 Park Street (608) 835-3515

