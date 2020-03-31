Hackl, William E. "Bill"

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

SPRING GREEN - William E. “Bill” Hackl, age 88, of Spring Green, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Sauk Prairie Hospital.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A private family viewing will be held at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home with Christian burial to follow in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the Spring Green American Legion Post #253. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. John’s Catholic Church. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of William Hackl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.