Hackl, William E. "Bill"

SPRING GREEN - William E. “Bill” Hackl, age 88, of Spring Green, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Sauk Prairie Hospital.
You have free articles remaining.
A private family viewing will be held at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home with Christian burial to follow in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the Spring Green American Legion Post #253. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. John’s Catholic Church. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.