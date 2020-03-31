Hackl, William E. "Bill"

Hackl, William E. "Bill"

{{featured_button_text}}

SPRING GREEN - William E. “Bill” Hackl, age 88, of Spring Green, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Sauk Prairie Hospital.

A private family viewing will be held at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home with Christian burial to follow in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the Spring Green American Legion Post #253. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. John’s Catholic Church. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. 

To plant a tree in memory of William Hackl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics