Hackl, Bonnie M.

SPRING GREEN - Bonnie M. Hackl, age 81, of Spring Green, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
Due to COVID 19, funeral services will be announced at a later date. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.
