HIGHLAND - Donald C. Hach, age 87, of Highland, died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at home following a brief illness. Donald was born on February 19, 1932 in Dodgeville to Edward and Anna (Maerz) Hach lived and farmed his entire life on the Hach Farm north of Highland.
Donald is survived by his brother, David (Laurie) Hach of Muscoda; a brother-in-law, Jim Gorman of Soldiers Grove as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church in Highland. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery. A Rosary will be held at 9:15 a.m. followed by visitation until the time of services.