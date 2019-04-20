BELLEVILLE - Richard C. Haberman, age 79, of Belleville, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. in Fitchburg. He was born on Sept. 20, 1939, in Madison, the son of Raymond and Lucy (Thomaschaski) Haberman. Dick first worked for 30 years for Terra Chemicals and then later retired from Federal Industries in Belleville after 23 years. On Jan. 26, 1979, he was united in marriage to Leona Ackley.
Dick is survived by his wife, Lee; children Roxanne (Tex) Jones, Brenda (Terry) Yonkie, Tammie (Reggie) Polsfuss, Wanda (Loren) Klubertanz, Mitch (Shelly) Haberman, Shawn (Melody) Haberman, James (Charmain) Riddle, Julie Zimmerman, and Ron Hendrickson; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sisters, Judy (Al) Muller and Jean (Tarsh) Washington; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard Jr.; and a brother, Fred.
A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, Wis. A time of remembrance will conclude the gathering at 11:45 a.m. An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.