WATERLOO - Charles J. Haberman, 94, of Waterloo, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018,at the Highland House of Waterloo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at HOLY FAMILY PARISH - WATERLOO CAMPUS, with Father Jorge Miramontes presiding. Visitation will be on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery of Waterloo following the Mass.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.ph-fh.c.