LODI - James Joseph "Jim" Haberli, age 83, of Lodi, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was born on July 30, 1935, in Sturgeon Bay, the son of the late Arnold and Mary (Stoeger) Haberli. Jim married Mary "Pat" Willy on June 18, 1960, in Galena, Ill. Jim taught science with the Lodi School District from 1960 until his retirement in 1996.
In addition to his wife, Pat, survivors include his children, Lori (Stephen) Saager, Lynn (Keith) Maier and Marc (Kelly) Haberli; and seven grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. MICHAEL'S CHURCH-DANE, 109 S. Military Road, Dane, at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, with the the Rev. Father Scott Jablonski presiding. Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Lodi. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, and at the church on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Memorials may be made to Reach Out Lodi. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.