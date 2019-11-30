SUN PRAIRIE / LAKE MILLS - Lorraine Carol Haas, age 84 passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. She was born on Dec. 13, 1934 in Milwaukee, Wis., the daughter of Leonard and Frieda (Heubner) Hegeman. Lorraine enjoyed sewing, gardening, being a Girl Scout leader, a Den Mother and member of the 4-H. Most of all she cherished the time spent with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.Lorraine is survived by her four children; Deborah (Alan) Willey, Tom (Rose) Haas, Linda (Jeff) Peterson and David (Kimberly) Haas, seven grandchildren; Michelle Willey, Ashley Peterson, Valerie Peterson, Rachel Haas, Sarah Haas, Kayla Haas and Dylan Haas a great-grandchild; Cole and a sister; Lois (Joe) Harry.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Clair "Bud" Haas and three brothers; Jerry, Leonard and Wally Hegeman.A memorial service will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 550 Lincoln Drive, Sun Prairie, Wis. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at 11:00 am with Reverend Tim Hansen officiating. A visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 10:00 am until the time of service. Graveside services will follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery, Cottage Grove.
