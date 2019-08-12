PLAIN - Elsie D. Haas age 84, passed on to her eternal home on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Greenway Manor Nursing Home following an illness. The Funeral will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kraemer Library or St. Luke’s School Endowment Fund. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

