LODI—Janice A. (Benz) Haakenson age 85, died on Nov. 22, 2018, at Good Samaritan Society following a brief illness. She was born in Madison on Feb. 21, 1933, the daughter of Frank and Catherine (Marking) Benz. Janice graduated from Madison Central High School in 1950.
She was employed by Preferred Title Service Company, CUNA Mutual Insurance Company and retired from the State of Wisconsin, DOA, Division of Buildings and Police Services in 1996.
On April 19, 1960, Janice married Carl J. Haakenson at Lake Edge Lutheran Church in Madison. They lived on Anchor Dr. until 1979 while their children attended school, and spent the next 25 years at their home on the Wisconsin River. They moved to Jefferson Square Condos in DeForest until Carl’s death on March 28, 2013. Janice then moved to Settler’s Trail Apartments, followed by Haven Hills and Good Samaritan, in Lodi, to be closer to their son and his family.
She is survived by her son, Bradly J. (Janet) Haakenson of Lodi; daughters, Patricia (Scott) Schaefer of Pewaukee and Roxanne Edick of Leonardtown, Md.; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband Carl, Janice is preceded in death by her parents; and by her half-sister, Ellen Deadman.
Funeral services will be held at DEKORRA LUTHERAN CHURCH, N3099 Smith Road, Poynette, at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, with the Rev. Ryan Rouse presiding. A light lunch will follow afterwards. A private family burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona. Visitation will be held at the church, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
The family suggests memorials be made to Dekorra Lutheran Church or the Lodi Public Library. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
