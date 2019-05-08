BELLEVILLE - David A. Haak, age 58, of Belleville passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at BECKER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, with the Rev. Rich Pleva officiating. Burial will be in the Paoli Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Dr. Heun and staff at SSM Health/Dean for the compassionate care given to David. For online condolences please visit www.bealfuneralhomes.com.