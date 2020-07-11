Haag, William L.

EAU CLAIRE/PLAIN — William L. Haag, age 81, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, after a brief illness in Eau Claire, Wis., at Sacred Heart Hospital surrounded by his sisters.
Bill was born on Sept. 11, 1938, the son of Frank and Evangeline (Reuschlein) Haag. He married Margaret Fowler on Sept. 11, 1990.
Bill is an alumnus of St. Luke's High School, Plain, Wis. He received his Bachelor of Science degree at Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa, and his Master's and Doctorate in biochemistry at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. He was a professor of chemistry at Lincoln, Neb., Appalachian State in Boone, N.C., Lake Superior State, in Sault St. Marie, Mich., where he received "Teacher of the Year" award, and most recently UW-Eau Claire.
Bill was a member of the United States Marine Corps Reserve. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading and listening to "good" music. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret, parents, Frank and Van Haag, and a brother-in-law, Mike Jordan. Survivors include his sisters, Sylvia Jordan, Sally Haag, Cindy Haag, Polly (Joe) Kraemer, a stepson, John David (Kearstin Richter) Klow, a step grandson, Maxwell Howard, nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews, a great-great niece, other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Plain with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. The family asks that those attending wear masks and practice social distancing. Family and friends are welcome to attend a luncheon at the 400 Springs Restaurant in Spring Green following the burial. Please RSVP to jpkraemer@charter.net by July 14, 2020.
Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.
