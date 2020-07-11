Haag, William L.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAU CLAIRE/PLAIN — William L. Haag, age 81, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, after a brief illness in Eau Claire, Wis., at Sacred Heart Hospital surrounded by his sisters.

Bill was born on Sept. 11, 1938, the son of Frank and Evangeline (Reuschlein) Haag. He married Margaret Fowler on Sept. 11, 1990.

Bill is an alumnus of St. Luke's High School, Plain, Wis. He received his Bachelor of Science degree at Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa, and his Master's and Doctorate in biochemistry at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. He was a professor of chemistry at Lincoln, Neb., Appalachian State in Boone, N.C., Lake Superior State, in Sault St. Marie, Mich., where he received "Teacher of the Year" award, and most recently UW-Eau Claire.

Bill was a member of the United States Marine Corps Reserve. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading and listening to "good" music. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret, parents, Frank and Van Haag, and a brother-in-law, Mike Jordan. Survivors include his sisters, Sylvia Jordan, Sally Haag, Cindy Haag, Polly (Joe) Kraemer, a stepson, John David (Kearstin Richter) Klow, a step grandson, Maxwell Howard, nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews, a great-great niece, other relatives and friends.