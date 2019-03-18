RICE LAKE - Raphael Frederick "Bud" Haag, age 88, of Rice Lake, Wis., died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake. He was born on March 27, 1930, in Mount Horeb, Wis., to Henry and Kathryn (Hefty) Haag.
Bud entered the United States Marines in February 1951 in the armored division, and was honorably discharged as a sergeant after serving for over eight years, "Semper Fi." He was a carpenter all of his working life and he and his brother, Herbert, owned and operated Haag Brothers Builders in Birchwood, Wis., and built for Amwood Homes out of Janesville, Wis. Bud loved feeding and watching the birds, playing and watching baseball, being with his family, making venison jerky, donating blood and helping out anyone he could. He also helped out Habitat for Humanity into his 80s, did work for the cluster of St. John's Catholic Church in Birchwood, was a member of the American Legion in Birchwood, and the Knights of Columbus.
Bud Haag is survived by a brother, Fran Haag of Prairie du Sac, Wis.; a sister-in-law, Virginia Haag of Rice Lake, Wis.; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Kathryn Haag; four brothers, Herbert, Henry, Lloyd and Donald Haag; a sister-in-law, Elaine Haag; a niece, Beth Haag; and a nephew-in-law, Daniel Dirkes.
A Mass of Christian Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, Birchwood, with Father Ed Anderson officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Interment in the Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Mount Horeb, Wis. will be at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Appleyard's Home for Funerals, 19 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake, Wis.