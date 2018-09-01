DODGEVILLE—Ethel (Mickelson) Haag, age 92, of Dodgeville, died on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. Ethel was born June 21, 1926, in Barneveld, to Betsy and Clarence Mickelson. She attended Barneveld schools and graduated in 1944. During high school she worked at the Barneveld Telephone Company. After high school, she worked at the Badger Ammunition plant.
On June 19, 1945, she married William (Bill) Haag, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Perry, Wis. She and Bill farmed and raised children at several places, including rural Daleyville, New Glarus and Forward, Wis. In 1975, Ethel and Bill moved to the Dodgeville area. She attended Southwest Technical College receiving a certificate as a Health Unit Coordinator. She worked and retired from Bloomfield Manor. Ethel also worked as a home health aide in the Iowa County area.
Ethel was known as “Toots” to relatives and friends. She had many hobbies and excelled at sewing, knitting, crocheting, baking, gardening and canning. Many people are the recipients of the clothing and quilts that she sewed, crocheted or knit dishcloths, Afghans, baby hats, blankets and scarves. She was an excellent baker and was famous for her buns and bread, lefse and many other Norwegian treats! For many years, she maintained a huge garden, and spent many hours canning the fruits of her labor. She shared many canned goods with family and friends throughout the years.
Ethel is survived by 11 children, Judy and Allen Lidtke, Steve (Shari) Haag, Karen and Terry Johnson, Ron and Dee Haag, Sheila and Bob Carmichael, Greg and Louann Haag, Bruce and Mary Haag, Patty and Bob Benedict, Jo Ann and Jim Day, Mark and Tammy Haag and Scott and Jackie Haag. She has 33 grandchildren and 40, +2 babies to be great-grandchildren. She is further survived by sister-in-law, Beverly Mickelson; other include brothers-in-law, Clement and Frederick Haag and their spouses; as well as sisters-in-law, Lee Weber, Gladys DePrey, Teresa Cavan, Kris Kellesvig, and Monica Vaguerio; as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill, in 2014. Other relatives include her brothers, Curtis, Wallace and William Mickelson; and sisters, Mildred Nelson, Ida Antonson, Esther Lenherr and Virginia Forbes. Also, preceding her in death are in-laws, Carl Weber, Arthur Haag, Alban and Emma Haag, Roman and Norma Haag, Dick DePrey, Mike Handel, Dan Cavan and Joe Vaguerio.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, at ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Dodgeville. Father Tafadzwa R. Kushamba will officiate. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., on Tuesday at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville, and from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials are made to the Upland Hills Health Foundation or the St. Josephs School Trust Fund.
A special thank you to the wonderful caring staff of the Upland Hills Nursing and Rehab Center for their exceptional care for Ethel.
