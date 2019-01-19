Try 1 month for 99¢

SUN PRAIRIE - Adam A. Haag, age 37, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Adam was born on April 4, 1981, in Madison, to Larry Haag and Mary (Maasch) Slattery.

He was so proud to have helped his father Larry in the family's flooring business. Adam was most recently a member of the American Martyr Catholic Church in Kingsford, Mich.

Adam is survived by son, Deonte; his mother, Mary Maasch Slattery; father, Larry Haag; his siblings, Taryn, Jon, Brittany, Cassie, Alek, and Taylor; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, with a memorial service to begin at 6 p.m.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Nothing was more important to Adam than his family. He was a loving father, son, brother, and nephew. He will be dearly missed by all those that had the honor of knowing him and loving him. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054

Celebrate
the life of: Haag, Adam A.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.