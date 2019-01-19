SUN PRAIRIE - Adam A. Haag, age 37, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. Adam was born on April 4, 1981, in Madison, to Larry Haag and Mary (Maasch) Slattery.
He was so proud to have helped his father Larry in the family's flooring business. Adam was most recently a member of the American Martyr Catholic Church in Kingsford, Mich.
Adam is survived by son, Deonte; his mother, Mary Maasch Slattery; father, Larry Haag; his siblings, Taryn, Jon, Brittany, Cassie, Alek, and Taylor; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, with a memorial service to begin at 6 p.m.
Nothing was more important to Adam than his family. He was a loving father, son, brother, and nephew. He will be dearly missed by all those that had the honor of knowing him and loving him. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.