DEERFIELD - Catherine "Kate" Haack, age 83, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. She owned and operated a local tavern for 60 years.
Kate is survived by several special nieces and nephews; special friends and customers. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerome "Porky;" son, Clinton; and brother, Lavern Davis.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at ST. PAUL'S LIBERTY LUTHERAN CHURCH in Deerfield, with the Rev. Holly Slater officiating. Private burial will take place in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Cottage Grove. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME in Deerfield, and from 9 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Please share your memories of Kate at www.CressFuneralService.com.
