PINE BLUFF / IKES FORK, W.Va. - The Haack family lost its rose when Betty passed away at her beloved home in Pine Bluff on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. She was born in Ikes Fork, W.Va., to George and Ibbie Rose. Betty married Arthur Haack on June 16, 1951, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Welch, W.Va.
Betty was a homemaker who took immense pride in keeping her home. She was loved by many in the community who will always remember her sweet West Virginia accent and her beautiful gardens. She enjoyed numerous arts and crafts, namely sewing and quilting. Betty shared many stories with friends and family about her Appalachian way of life and living off the land in simpler times. Her home cooking was a special treat for anyone lucky enough to enter her kitchen and share a meal. Those in the area knew what a kind heart she had, always helping those around her in times of need, often bringing flowers from her garden and her signature baked goods. Other favorite pastimes were sharing morning coffee with loved ones, having large family dinners, and soaking up the sun on her two porches with her cat, Oliver. Betty's family meant the world to her and she to them. Her southern charm, old-timey sayings, and mountain spirit will be missed fiercely. She was truly one of a kind.
Betty is survived by her children, Joni Haack (Doug Mason), George (Allison) Haack, Pattie Haack (Robert Weihrouch) and Nancy Haack (Andy Sutter); grandchildren, Emily (Levi) Haga, Elliott Haack and Zach Gonzales. She is also survived by her best friend, Janet Kitsemble; her BFF, Oliver; sister-in-law, Katie Bollig; and numerous nieces and nephews from both the Haack and Rose families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Art; her parents; all brothers, Mac, John, George and Elisha; and sisters, Clearsy, Patty, Polly and Dolly.
A graveside service will be held at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CEMETERY, 3673 County Trunk P, Pine Bluff, Wis., at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, with Father Tom Coyle presiding. A Celebration of Life gathering with fellowship and light buffet will follow at KALSCHEUR PARK COMMUNITY CENTER in Pine Bluff from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Betty's family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare and her exceptional caregivers for providing comfort and companionship during her final months.
In lieu of flowers and donations, those who knew her can honor her by planting a flower with her in mind, helping her memory to live on and keep growing. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.