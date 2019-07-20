MADISON - Jessie Ellen McGovran Gwynne, a resident of Madison for 51 years, passed away June 20, 2019 at the age of 85 in the care of Oakwood Prairie Ridge. Born in Charleston, W. Va. on July 11, 1933, to Ethel Coles McGovran and Thomas Harris "Pat" McGovran. She was educated in Kanawha Co. Public Schools and graduated from Stonewall Jackson HS in Charleston. Awarded a BA in Religion by Ohio Wesleyan University, she became Director of Christian Education (DCE) in Wausau. In 1959, she was awarded the degree Master of Religious Education by Union Theological Seminary, N.Y. She was also commissioned as Church Worker by her presbytery in Wis., and took a position as DCE as Syosset, N.Y., Community Church.
In 1960, she married Robert Harold Gwynne. Shortly, he was drafted, and Jessie was soon DCE at First Presbyterian Church, Augusta, Ga., to be near Bob. Later, Jessie became an elementary school teacher. With Bob's return from Korea, they both taught in Kanawha Co. Next, they moved to Boulder, Colo., where Jessie was the Director of the campus YWCA while Bob was a graduate student. When their first child was born, Jessie left her full-time position, but took on part-time jobs as a Social Worker for Denver Head Start and coordinated Denver work camps for American Friends Service Committee. When their second child was born, they moved to Wis. and she soon became Director of the Children's Programs at First Congregational UCC in Madison. With the adoption of their daughter, she stayed at home, but soon started business courses at Madison Area Technical College. After a while, she and Bob felt called to be foster parents, helping several teens become responsible adults. Jessie later joined the academic staff at UW Madison, became DCE at First United Methodist Church in Madison and did sales at Joiner Associates, enrolling universities around the world in precursor to the Internet. When the Internet arrived, this job ended at the time Bob retired to begin studies for the ministry in Chicago, and Jessie became DCE at University Church (UCC/Disciples) there while concurrently a consultant to the Wisconsin Conference (UCC) Council on Health and Human Service Ministries, a job she continued well into retirement, living first in a condo on Lake Monona and moving to Oakwood Prairie Ridge in 2015.
Jessie was an avid reader, a lover of children, a longtime volunteer at Lowell School, Second Harvest, Triangle Food Pantry, and Lake Edge UCC. She loved the outdoors and camping, spending two summers as a volunteer with Christian Ministries in the National Parks. Jessie loved travel, visiting all fifty states and nearly thirty other countries. She also loved art, museums, music and theater, facilitated by volunteer ushering at Overture Center for the Arts and Union Theater.
Jessie is survived by her husband; her son Owen (fiancée Maria Welch and her children, as well as his children Ewain, Aevalina, and Araminta), son Neil (Kim and their children Connor, Nicholas and Triston) and daughter Gail (Craig) Charest and her children Cory (Maryam) Keznar, Colin Dimond and Robbie LaBonte and Craig's daughter Sarah. She is also survived by her beloved foster-son, the loving and caring Robert (Jane) DeRosia; their daughters Mariah (Justin) Martin, and Megan (Marty) Griffin and their grandchildren (Jessie's great grandchildren) William and Ayla Martin, Taylor and Samantha Griffin.
She was preceded in death by per parents, her sister Victoria Greensmith; her brother Douglas and their spouses; and many aunts; uncles; cousins; brothers and sisters-in-law.
A service in her memory will be held at 3:00 p.m. (gather 2:30 p.m.) on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Oakwood Prairie Ridge, 5565 Tancho Drive, Madison, Wis. Those who wish to create memorials might write checks to The Road Home, Habitat for Humanity, The Heifer Project or their favored charity.