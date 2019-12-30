Gustrowsky, Carl William

BROOKLYN - Carl William Gustrowsky, age 82, of Brooklyn, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at home. He was born on Nov. 28, 1937, in Pardeeville, Wis., the son of Edward and Ruby (Baartz) Gustrowsky.

Carl married Frances Houk on July 14, 1971, in Waukegan, Ill. He served in the U.S. Navy, stationed in the South Pacific. Carl worked as a laborer for Homburg Contractors, retiring on Jan. 1, 2000. He was a member of Laborers Union No. 464. Carl enjoyed gardening, working on the farm, and being outdoors.

Carl is survived by his wife, Fran; five sons, Robert Gustrowsky, Greg Gustrowsky, Gary (Maria) Gustrowsky, Bradley Gustrowsky and Brett Gustrowsky; three daughters, Pamela Malwin, Catherine (Jason) Durkin and Kay (Ray Lo) Gustrowsky; two sisters, Arlene Kuipers and Karen (Craig) Williams; four brothers, Harold (Linda) Gustrowsky, Duane Gustrowsky, Roy Gustrowsky and Howard (Carleen) Gustrowsky; and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Ruby Gustrowsky; and sister, Phyllis Olsen.

Private graveside services will be held. Visitation will be held at Gunderson Oregon Funeral AND Cremation Care, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

