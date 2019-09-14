Gustafson, David John “Gus”

MIDDLETON - David John “Gus” Gustafson, age 63, passed away Sept. 11, 2019, after a brave and dignified battle against cancer. Gus was born on July 6, 1956 in Beloit, Wis., the son of Glenn and Clara (Wolfensperger) Gustafson. Gus graduated Neenah High School in 1974 and St. Olaf College in 1978.
Gus parlayed his gift for public speaking and overall social nature into a long career in the sales field with most years spent at Madison-Kipp Corporation as the Director of Sales & Marketing. He truly enjoyed each day interacting with long-time customers, operations and administrative colleagues, and skilled operators on the plant floor, many of whom became close friends.
Outside of work, Gus treasured time spent with family and friends. Always an avid supporter of his son’s activities, he could be found on the soccer sidelines, volleyball bleachers, and scouting trips; learning the activities and cheering on each group. The friendships built with the parents involved in these activities became some of his strongest and closest friendships. Gus cherished many continuing friendships from childhood, college, and later years, across distance and circumstance, and was grateful to have so many loving people in his life.
He adored his wife, Alice, and together with son, Jim, they enjoyed many years of everyday life, travel, family gatherings, and loving pet ownership.
Gus is survived by his wife, Alice (Peterson) Gustafson; son, Jim Gustafson; father, Glenn Gustafson; sister, Jennie (Dan) Florness; mother-in-law, Edna Peterson; sisters-in-law, Jane (Sam) Bass, Mary Ann Miller, and Jacqueline Peterson; along with multiple nieces and nephews on both sides of the family to whom “Uncle David” and “Uncle Gus” held a special role. Gus was preceded in death by his mother, Clara Gustafson.
Gus will be dearly missed by his family and friends but his genuine spirit, happy and generous nature, and love of life will remain with them forever.
A memorial service will be held at ST. LUKE'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, with the Rev. Heather Hayward presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, and again at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to a charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
