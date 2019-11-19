VERONA - Shirley Ann Gust, age 80, of Verona, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. A funeral service will be held at SALEM UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 502 Mark Drive, Verona, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Burial will be held at Verona Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth Street, Mount Horeb, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

