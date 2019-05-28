COTTAGE GROVE / LAKELAND, Fla. - Robert J. Gust, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at The Estates at Carpenters in Lakeland, Fla. He was born on May 19, 1926, in Verona. He married his wife, Hazel Helgestad on July 20, 1949.
Bob and Hazel raised their family on their dairy farm in Cottage Grove. They later sold their farm and retired to Zephyrhills, Fla. Bob enjoyed dancing, bowling, and playing cards. Bob was well known for his wood carvings and Christmas fudge.
Bob is survived by his wife, Hazel; daughters, Susan (Bill) Knight, Sandra (Andy) Purnell, Shirley (Duane) Kopp, and Sally (Jim) Coughlan; and many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Donald,Vernon, Joseph, and Raymond; and two sisters, Charlotte, and Patricia.
A Memorial service will be held at HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3702 County Road AB, in McFarland, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. The family welcomes visitation at 9:30 a.m. the day of the service at the church.