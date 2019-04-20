MCFARLAND / CAMPBELLSPORT - On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, Ronald Allen Gussick, loving husband and father, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 74, from natural causes. Ron was born on Dec. 9, 1944, to Nolia and Stanley Gussick in Milwaukee, Wis. He was the youngest of four children, including Truman, Myron, and Beverly. Growing up he loved spending time at the Boys and Girls Club and watching the Braves at County Stadium.
In eighth grade, he would meet Sharyn Davies, who would end up being the love of his life and future wife. He attended Custer High School, where he continued to court Sharyn, graduating in 1963. Ron and Sharyn first attended UW-Milwaukee together, but Sharyn would transfer to the University of Wisconsin-Madison after a year. Ron soon joined her and they would marry two years later in 1967. Ron obtained his first degree with a B.S. in Botany and then went on to attend Pharmacy School at the UW, graduating in 1975. Between his studies, Ron could be found hunting and fishing with his friends.
Ron and Sharyn then moved to Brookfield, where they bought their first house and welcomed their first born, Sean, into the world. After a few years Ron and Sharyn embarked upon a new adventure, business ownership, as Ron started an adorable quaint pharmacy in Campbellsport called The Village Apothecary. Eventually, Ron and Sharyn moved to Campbellsport, where they welcomed two more children, Scott and Megan. Ron worked hard as the sole owner and operator of The Village Apothecary, where he helped numerous people of the community of Campbellsport and was lovingly known by some as "Dr. Ron." His patrons fondly remember entering the pharmacy to the strong scent of peppermint, a smile, discussion of the weather and helpful advice on the medication prescribed.
Although he worked many long hours in the pharmacy, he was a dedicated family man. Ron could be heard at any of his children's sporting events with a kazoo and/or cowbell in hand, cheering them on. He made sure to take an amazing family vacation each year to places like Alaska, Hawaii and even Paris, forging lasting memories with his family.
After owning The Village Apothecary for 33 years and serving the people of Campbellsport, Ron and Sharyn left Campbellsport and moved to McFarland to get closer to their alma mater and their children. They were fortunate to buy a home on Lake Waubesa and it would be here where Ron would spend his last five most glorious years beside the love of his life, Sharyn, enjoying an all too short retirement. Ron rarely missed a sunset, as he loved to see the beauty of the end of the day that the lake provided. Ron and Sharyn would enjoy nightly boat rides at sunset, cruising the shores of Lake Waubesa with a glass of wine. He enjoyed pulling his grandchildren on a tube behind their boat and listening to their laughter.
Ron is survived by his wife, Sharyn Gussick; his children, Sean Gussick and wife, Vasantha Aaron, Scott Gussick and wife, Angie Wech-Gussick, and Megan Gussick; his grandchildren, Neela and Asha Gussick, Ariana Gussick and Caitlin Wech; and his brother, Truman Gussick and wife, Betty Gussick. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Nolia and Stanley Gussick; his siblings, Myron Gussick, and Beverly Buchmann and husband, Gerald Buchmann; and son-in-law, Zachary Clark.
Memorials may be made to the Boys and Girls Club or the McFarland Library. Please share your memories of Ron at www.CressFuneralService.com.