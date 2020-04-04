Gurrie, Thomas William

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FITCHBURG—Thomas William Gurrie, age 83, of Fitchburg, passed away on Thurs., April 2, 2020, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab in Stoughton. He was born on Oct. 14, 1936, in Chicago, the son of Thomas and Gertrude (Schlicher) Gurrie. Thomas married Janice Branch in 1961 in North Hollywood, Calif.

Thomas retired from the Wisconsin Dept. of Revenue as a revenue agent. While in the Army, he was stationed in Los Angeles on a Nike missile base. Thomas made two holes in one while golfing in Delavan. He loved Badgers football and the Chicago Cubs baseball.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Janice; son, Thomas (Paula) Gurrie; and his beloved grandson, Thomas William Gurrie IV “Mas”; and daughter, Megan Gurrie. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister; and three brothers.

Private family services will be held. The family appreciates the wonderful friends at the Fitchburg Senior Center. They would also like to thank the staff of Skaalen Home and Agrace HospiceCare for their care given to Thomas. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral & Cremation Care 2950 Chapel Valley Road (608) 442-5002

