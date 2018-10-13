STOUGHTON—On Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, Clint Karl “CJ” Gunkel, loving father, fiancé, brother and son, passed away at age 37, from an accident sustained on vacation in Mexico. CJ was born on Aug. 29, 1981, in Milwaukee, to Clinton and Karole (Eichenbaum) Gunkel.
CJ graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1999, where he was also a member of the 1998-99 State Swim Team. He received his Bachelors of Art History from UW-Eau Claire in 2003. CJ worked in the payroll and human resources industry for over 11 years, for companies including ADP, Paylocity, Proliant, TPC, and Paychex. On July 2, 2001, CJ welcomed his son, Sawyer Gunkel, into the world. Sawyer brought unconditional joy into CJ’s life, and CJ cherished being a father and role model to his son. Their favorite thing to do together included golfing, going to the cabin, fishing, playing UNO, and swimming.
CJ’s biggest passion was golf. He could often be found teaching his fiancé, Kim, or helping his son Sawyer perfect his golf swing at Coachman’s Golf Resort. He also enjoyed traveling, as well as cheering on his favorite sport teams Chicago Cubs, Chelsea Football Club and golfers, Jason Day and Tiger Woods. He liked reading, cooking, and playing Scrabble. He was also an avid music lover and a collector of Beatles memorabilia. He was known for his quick wit, contagious laugh, intelligence, and kind and compassionate spirit.
CJ is survived by His fiancé, Kim; his son, Sawyer; his best friend and sister, Taryn (Nate) Sutter; his sister, Keely (Jason) Roberts; his parents, Mike and Karole (Eichenbaum) Yonker; his uncle, Scott Gunkel; and several nieces and nephews, survive him. CJ was preceded in death by his father, Clinton; his maternal grandparents, Saul and Vivian Eichenbaum; his paternal grandmother, Ruth Gunkel; and paternal aunt, Carrie Gunkel.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, at COACHMAN’S GOLF RESORT, 984 County Highway A, Edgerton, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Sawyer’s college fund, at Johnson Bank, 200 Sherman Ave. W., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
The family also wishes to thank the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital for all of the care and support they provided CJ and his loved ones while he was there. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
