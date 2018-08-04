WAUNAKEE—Eileen Amelia Gundlach, age 89, of Waunakee, passed away on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. She was born on July 13, 1929, the daughter of Charles and Hazel (Waffenschmidt) Goodell, on the Waffenschmidt farm in the Badger Ordinance, where she grew up surrounded by extended family. Eileen graduated from Sauk Prairie High School in 1947, and then worked in Milwaukee at Allis Chalmers. She met LeRoy Gundlach at a dance and they were married Oct. 27, 1951. For 62 years, they enjoyed their life together raising two children in Monona. During this time, Eileen was the matriarch of the home where she was a meticulous housekeeper and cook. Her baking projects were blue ribbon quality.
Later, she worked retail at Gimbels and Marshall Fields where she excelled as both a sales associate in the China Department as well as a customer working the store sales. Eileen was also active in the community as a census taker, 4H leader, election poller, and a member of Bethel Lutheran Church. Eileen and LeRoy retired in Waunakee and enjoyed travel and leisure during this time. Eileen had a determined drive and confidence that was relentless. At times her stubbornness could both frustrate and also astonish those around her. This gave Eileen strength in her final years to carry on after the loss of her son in 2008, and husband in 2013, as well as coping with her declining health. Without her resilience, she would not have pressed on to enjoy and “manage” the caregivers at Waunakee Manor, Oakwood East, and Sienna Crest in Waunakee.
Eileen is survived by her daughter, Nancy Gundlach of Waunakee; brother, Alan (Sharon) Goodell of Stoughton; sister, Jackie Neumaier of Prairie du Sac; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, LeRoy; and son, Brian; she was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, with the Rev. Karen Locken presiding. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Madison. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Eileen’s name to Agrace HospiceCare or to the Brian K. Gundlach Memorial Scholarship at UW Stout. The family wishes to thank Eileen’s special old neighborhood friends, for their never ending visits and cookies. Also a special thanks to the staff at Sienna Crest Waunakee and Agrace HospiceCare for their wonderful care and devotion to Eileen as well as Nancy. As Eileen’s life grew short, they were each a genuine reminder that all people are here to help one another. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
