EVANSVILLE - Eric Konrad Gunderson, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. He was born December 1, 1960, in Stoughton, to Claude and Mary (Bouve) Gunderson. Eric is a graduate of Stoughton High School and worked for over 20 years at Rockweiler Insulation. Eric was married to Kristen Schenk. He also served his country in the Navy from 1982-1986.
Eric is survived by his son Kolby Gunderson; father Claude (Brenda) Gunderson; 4 special nieces Megan, Sarah, Rachel and Amanda; stepsisters Tracy and Danielle, and stepbrother Shawn.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Gunderson; and a brother, Mark Gunderson.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton with Rev. Richard Halom presiding. A luncheon will follow the service at the American Legion Post 59, 803 N Page St., Stoughton. Burial will be at East Koshkonong Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the service at the funeral home on Saturday.
