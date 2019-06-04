LOMIRA - Donald "Don" Gunderson, Sr., age 88 years, of Lomira, was called home to be with the Lord on June 2, 2019 at Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Juneau.
Don was very community minded and loved Lomira and Dodge County. He enjoyed serving on the Lomira Village board, which he chaired for many years. His main achievement there was overseeing the installation of a sanitary sewer treatment system. Don was a lifetime member of the American Legion and Lions Club and worked with them to update the swimming pool and bath house. He served on the Dodge County Board nearly 30 years as the financial officer. Don was instrumental in building the Lomira baseball fields, bringing in Quad Graphics, and establishing the finances to update the Dodge County buildings including Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.
Visitation Sat. June 8 from 10-11AM at St. John's Lutheran (550 Water St. - Lomira). Funeral Service 11 a.m. Entombment Shrine of Rest - Fond du Lac.
