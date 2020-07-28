Gumz-Hensler, Darlene

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AVOCA - Darlene Gumz-Hensler, 80, of Avoca, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her home. She was born on Dec. 2, 1939, in Iowa County, the daughter of Alfred and Norma (Dring) Gumz. Darlene worked for many years at Maly Roofing as an office manager. She enjoyed music and dancing. She loved spending time with her family.

Darlene is survived by her husband, Carl Hensler; sister, Shirley (Lee) Leeck of Avoca; sister-in-law, Janice Gumz of Marshall; brother-in-law, Lee 'Bear' Davis of Livingston; four children, Duane (Diane) Laufenberg of Waterloo, Gail (Robert) Schuler of Brooklyn, Lonny Laufenberg of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Lori (Scott) Merry of Beaver Dam; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Merlin Gumz; and sister, Bonnie Davis.

A special thank you to Deb Coppernoll and Upland Hills Hospice for their kindness and care.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the GODAGER PRATT FUNERAL HOME in Muscoda with burial to follow in the Avoca Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the GODAGER PRATT FUNERAL HOME from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. The family requests everyone wear a mask. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com.

