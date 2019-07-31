COTTAGE GROVE / MCFARLAND - Janet K. Gulmire, age 67, passed away on Monday July 29, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born April 21, 1952 in Prairie du Chien to the late Gerald and Mathilda (Moris) Yunk. Jan was raised on a farm near Cassville and is a 1970 graduate of Cassville High School. She attended MATC to study accounting. Jan married Terry Gulmire on March 3, 1973 in Madison. She worked at St. Mary’s Hospital for 43 years.
Jan had many joys in life, family being the greatest. She raised her two daughters with her husband Terry by her side. Jan loved her grandboys “to the moon and back.” She enjoyed spending as much time with them as possible- including teaching them math, playing cards and super heroes as well as spending countless hours attending their athletic events. Traveling with her husband and her annual outings with the “seven ladies” were so special to Jan. She will be remembered most for her caring and selfless personality and how she made every family gathering unforgettable, especially her favorites - Christmas and Easter.
Jan is survived by her husband of 46 years, Terry; daughters, Christine (Nate Ivanowski) Stoikes and Tina (Mark) Whalen; five grandboys, Owen, Jake, Brady, Drew and Luke; siblings, Phyllis (Gary) Breuer, Dianne (Tom Urdiales) Hunt, Elaine (Tom) Gehde, Gary (Vickie) Yunk; mother-in-law, Elaine Gulmire; and she is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her grandparents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at CHRIST THE KING CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5306 Main St., McFarland with Fr. D. Stephen Smith presiding. Burial will be at Highland Memory Garden. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday at the church.
