COTTAGE GROVE / MCFARLAND—Janet K. Gulmire, age 67, passed away on Monday July 29, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
A full obituary will appear in Thursday’s paper.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at CHRIST THE KING CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5306 Main St. McFarland, with Fr. D. Stephen Smith presiding. Burial will be at Highland Memory Garden. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday, at the church.
