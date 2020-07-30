You have permission to edit this article.
Gulmire, Elaine M.

Gulmire, Elaine M.

MIDDLETON — Elaine M. Gulmire passed away on Friday July 10, 2020, at Sage Meadow of Middleton.

She was born on May 23, 1923, in Babcock, Wis., to Rudolph and Mamie (Rhode) Hass.

A Memorial Service will be held with immediate family at a later date.

Elaine grew up in Babcock with 14 siblings. Elaine spent many years living in the Madison area as well as in Wisconsin Rapids area.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, knitting, snowmobiling, and listening to country music. Elaine loved spending time with her children, and grandchildren. She also enjoyed watching her daughter Brenda perform with her band.

She is survived by her sons, Terry Gulmire, and Mark (Sandy) Gulmire; grandchildren, Todd (Holly) Wollin, Wendy (Rick) Klinger, Tina (Mark) Whalen, Christine (Nathan) Stoikes, Scott (Kami) Gulmire, Kimberly (Joshua) Volz, Jessica Gulmire; numerous great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Brenda Chudo, daughter in law Jan Gulmire, and grandson Steve Wollin, brothers: Harold, Art, Edward, Gilbert and Ralph, sisters: Hildegard, Esther, Selma, Inez, Helen,Violet, Margaret, Marion, Vivian.

The family would like to thank the staff of Sage Meadow and Hospice of Middleton for the excellent care given to Elaine.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HonorOne.com.

Gulmire, Elaine M.

Elaine Gulmire
