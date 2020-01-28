Gullickson, Gladys Marie (Nelson)

You have free articles remaining.
RIDGEWAY - Gladys Marie (Nelson) Gullickson, age 97, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Bloomfield Healthcare, Dodgeville.
A funeral service will be held at BARNEVELD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 505 Swiss Lane, Barneveld, at 12 noon, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, with the Rev. Jim Hearne presiding. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. A private burial will be held at Ridgeway Union Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
