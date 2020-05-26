Gullickson, David Harvey

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DEFOREST—David Harvey Gullickson, age 83, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Crossroads Care Center in Sun Prairie, Wis. He was born on May 8, 1936, at home on the farm in DeForest, Wis., to parents Harvey Elmer and Jenny Wilhelma (Pederson) Gullickson.

David was a 1954 graduate of DeForest High School. He was a hard worker and worked for Red Dot Potato and Wisconsin Office Supply delivery for over 20 years.

David is survived by his sister, Gladean (Richard) Zurbuchen of Verona.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James, Russell, Willard and Paul; and sister, Hazel Gullickson.

A private graveside service will take place at Spring Prairie Lutheran Church Cemetery, DeForest, on Thursday, May 28, 2020. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services Verona Chapel 220 Enterprise Drive (608) 845-6625

