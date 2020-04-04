Gullickson, David H.

Gullickson, David H.

DE FOREST -David H. Gullickson, age 83, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Crossroads Care Center, in Sun Prairie. A Memorial Service will be held at Spring Prairie Lutheran Church at a later date.

