DODGEVILLE - Angeline “Ann” Gullick, age 94 of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Upland Hills Health. The former Angeline Peterson was born on June 2, 1925, in Eden Township to Henry A. and Emma A. (Speth) Peterson. She was a 1944 graduate of the Cobb High School. Ann married Henry “Hank” Gullick on Jan. 29, 1949, and the couple were Dodgeville residents their entire married life. Ann worked alongside Hank as his personal secretary, taking orders and customer service calls, for his DX Petroleum business. Ann and Hank also enjoyed dancing and going on over 20 Tri-State Bus Tours. Ann was a dedicated member of Grace Lutheran Church, where she was an active member of the Rachel Circle, and helped fold church bulletins for many years. Ann enjoyed tending her garden and beautiful flower beds at their home. After moving to Stonefield Apartments, she had the pleasure of making some very dear friends that she stayed connected with, even after her move to Crest Ridge Assisted Living in September of 2017. Ann always stayed in touch with her family and friends by sending cards for every occasion, which included a kind handwritten message. We all should take lessons on her thank you card writing skills. Ann loved to listen to the Grace Lutheran Radio Program on Sundays, in the later years when she was not able to attend services.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hank, on Dec. 23, 2012; her parents; three sisters, Mildred Fingerson-Allen-Haas, Geraldine Bentzler and twin sister, Evangeline Wienkes; brothers-in-law, Francis Fingerson, John Allen, Harold Haas, Daniel Bentzler, Robert Wienkes, Russell Venden, Bob Jinkins, Pete Burgess, Melvin Levake and Harold Gullick; sisters-in-law, Blanche Venden-Jinkins-Burgess, Darlene Levake, Delores Gullick, Claire Marie Gullick, and Lenice Gullick.
Ann is survived by her brother-in-law, Curt Gullick of Mt. Horeb; and many special nieces, nephews, and friends.
Special thanks to the staff at CrestRidge Assisted Living and Memory Care for the excellent care given to Ann the last two years, and to the wonderful staff at Upland Hills Health for the passionate care during Ann’s hospital visits.
Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church in Dodgeville, with Vicar Heidi Youngquist officiating. Visitation will be at the church beginning at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in East Side Cemetery on Monday at 10:00 a.m. Memorials to Grace Lutheran Church Kitchen Fund, or Radio Program would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.
