MADISON - Thomas Wirt Gulley, age 77, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at UW Hospital and Clinics. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Rd., Fitchburg, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
