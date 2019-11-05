MADISON - Thomas Wirt Gulley, age 77, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at UW Hospital and Clinics. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Rd., Fitchburg, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Service information

Nov 14
Visitation
Thursday, November 14, 2019
4:00PM-7:00PM
Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral & Cremation Care
2950 Chapel Valley Rd.
Fitchburg, WI 53711
Nov 15
Visitation
Friday, November 15, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Nov 15
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, November 15, 2019
11:00AM
