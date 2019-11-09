MADISON - Thomas Wirt Gulley III entered into eternal life on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. He was born to Gladys (nee Strack) and Lyle Gulley on March 28, 1942, and grew up in Granite City, Ill.
He graduated from Southern Illinois University and worked in management, purchasing, and logistics at Fortune 500 companies and privately held organizations. The majority of his working years were spent at Miller Brewing Company, Rexam, and Trachte, Inc. He earned his Masters of Business Administration from Edgewood College, attained his Six Sigma certification, and obtained his CPM (Certified Purchasing Manager).
Tom's interests and devotions led him to play major roles at St. Maria Goretti Parish, the local board of Supply Chain Management, Exchange Club, and Score. Also, he often donated blood to the American Red Cross.
Tom was an avid reader; stacks of books, magazines, and newspapers were found in various places throughout the house. His family members were frequent recipients of articles he found pertaining to their interests. In addition, he loved anything related to aviation and history. Tom enjoyed running, golfing, playing tennis in his earlier years, and going to the health club.
Tom and his wife, Linda (nee Bliemeister), recently celebrated 51 years of marriage. They took pleasure in traveling, especially to Italy and Australia. Mequon, Wis. was their home for 25 years and where they chose to raise their family. He was a beloved and proud father to Melissa and Lora. Tom loved spending time with his family and every Father's Day, he and his daughters created special memories by spending the day together doing various activities.
In Tom's most recent years, his greatest joys were his grandsons, Nicholas and Tyler. He loved knowing everything the boys were studying in school and what they were involved in. Tom always was up for playing any board game or gaming console. The boys' accomplishments were the highlights of grandpa's life and he was sure to express his enthusiasm to the boys.
Tom always aspired to learn and contribute to a purpose. He was his family's and friends' biggest cheerleader. He had an endless list of goals he made sure to work towards and achieve. His family and faith were the center of his life, leading him to always provide for and support his family.
Tom is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Melissa (John) Kokott and Lora (Timothy) Van Bommel; grandsons, Nicholas and Tyler Kokott; his brother, Lyle (Leslie) Gulley; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Gladys Gulley; and his in-laws, Carl and June Bliemeister.
Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Visitation will also be held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at a later date at Roselawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Tom's name to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.