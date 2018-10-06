MADISON—Dora Gugger passed away on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, after nearly 96 years of a full and adventurous life. Dora was born on Oct. 30, 1922, the daughter of Arthur and Elise Wyttenbach. Dora’s brother, Arthur, was born seven years later. The family grew up in the village of Remigen, Switzerland, where her father owned a blacksmith shop. After completing school, Dora studied to become a pediatric nurse. Despite her parent’s concerns, Dora’s fierce spirit of independence drove her to leave Switzerland to nanny in other countries. After World War II, she independently traveled to France and became a nanny for a Count and Countess, where she lived in their castle while caring for their two children. Dora then went on to England to nanny for another family. Eventually, Dora returned to Switzerland where she met Oscar Emil Wehrli. They married in 1957. Together, they had three children. Tragically, Emil passed away in 1963.
Widowed, with three children under five, Dora moved back to Remigen to live with her widowed father above the blacksmith shop. The children enjoyed many years of living the small town life in the hills of Switzerland. Dora eventually reconnected with an old friend from Switzerland, John Gugger, who had immigrated to Madison, Wis., in 1949.
On May 30, 1970, she married John and relocated with her three children to Madison. The children did not speak a word of English, but Dora knew they would persevere just as she always had. She built a wonderful life in Madison doing child care in her home. She built strong, life long, loving relationships with many of the families she cared for. In carrying on her adventurous spirit, she traveled the world and last visited Switzerland with her daughter when she was 90. Her creative talent was endless when it came to knitting, quilting, doll making, sewing, cooking and baking. Her infinite curiosity and love for learning were a constant in her life. She was a mentor and caregiver who left an indelible mark on many hearts.
Dora is survived by her three children, Sabine (Jacques) Desbaillets, daughter Clara of Begnins, Switzerland, Mathias (Kathy) Wehrli, daughter Brittany, son Alex of Madison, Barbara (Carl) de Borhegyi sons Cole and Connor of Minneapolis. Dora is also survived by her brother, Arthur, of Zurich, Switzerland; niece, Edith of Zurich; and many cousins and loved friends throughout the world.
The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their loving assistance. A special thanks to Courtney, Melissa, Charlie, Megan and Emily.
The memorial service will be held at LAKE EDGE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4032 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, with a lunch to follow. Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Agrace HospiceCare in Dora’s name. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
