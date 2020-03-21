Guenther, Carol Jane

SUN PRAIRIE / STOUGHTON - Carol Jane Guenther, age 80, formerly of Sun Prairie, died on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Carol was born on Aug. 20, 1939, in Ironwood, Mich., to Harold and Elizabeth (Winkowski) Harper.

Carol graduated from U.W. Whitewater with a degree in education. She worked 20 years for the Sun Prairie Public Library, was a member of Sacred Hearts Catholic Church, St. Ann Catholic Church, Sun Prairie Business Professional Women’s Foundation, Newcomers Group, University Women’s Club in Iowa City, and the Red Hat Society in Iowa City.

She is survived by her three daughters, Susan (Ron) Maas of Rochester, Minn., Jane Taylor of Iowa City, and Jill (Matt) Guenther of Stoughton; 10 grandchildren, Emily, Rick, Kathryn, David, Aly, Tessa, Shane, James, Noelle and Greta; two brothers, Dale (Maryann) Harper and Rodney (Sharon) Harper.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, James Taylor; one sister, Shirley Harper; and grandson Jacob Metzger.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church in Sun Prairie at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation Sun Prairie 608-837-5400 www.newcomerfh.com

