MIDDLETON—Harvey W. Gudel, age 93, passed away at home on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, from natural causes. He was born in Monroe, Wis., on July 25, 1926, the son of Arnold and Martha Gudel. He was known and loved throughout the community as Harvey but to us he was Dad.
Dad spent his childhood helping at the family cheese factory alongside his father and brother in Monroe. In 1935, the cheese factory moved to West Middleton, where he worked until he went to fight in World War II. After the war, he married his Middleton High School sweetheart, Marcella Maly on Sept. 11, 1946. They were married for 64 years until she passed away in 2010.
Dad worked for Northwestern Road Construction as a heavy equipment operator and retired from Operators Local Union No. 139 in 1990. He also held multiple jobs during the winter months including plowing snow for Dane County. In 1955, Dad joined the Middleton Fire Department. Over the next 36+ years, he served his community and moved through the ranks and spent the last ten years as the Assistant Fire Chief before retiring in 1991. He passed on his love of the fire service to his two sons, Arn and Stan, who also served on MIFD for many years. Mom and Dad were long time Middleton residents where they raised their six children. In 1990, they retired to Lake Worth, Florida. Dad returned to Middleton in 2018 to be near his children.
He is survived by his six children, Arn (Jeannine) Gudel, Diane (Tim) Smith, Stan (Debby) Gudel, Jane (Larry) Rickman, Paul Gudel and Jeff (Julie) Gudel; ten grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Dad was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marcella; and brother, Herbert Gudel.
This past year, Dad went on the Wisconsin Honor Flight with his son Paul. He was very proud of serving his country and enjoyed talking about his trip to Washington.
Dad led a fulfilling life and always kept busy. He was precise in everything he did from his tool shed with every item labeled and in its place, to his meticulous yard and amazing vegetable garden. He once grew a sunflower so tall the Middleton Times Tribune put a picture of it on the front page. He enjoyed time spent with his kids (and their friends), grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved playing cards and having a good time with family and friends.
We love you and will miss you deeply Dad, our hero.
A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, with a Pass and Review conducted by the Middleton Fire Department at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Middleton Fire Company No. 1 in Dad’s honor. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
