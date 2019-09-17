MIDDLETON - Harvey W. Gudel, age 93, passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, with a Pass and Review conducted by the Middleton Fire Department at 6 p.m. A full obituary will be placed in the Sunday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

