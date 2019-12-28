Gruetzmacher, Robert

He was born on Dec. 17, 1929, the son of George and Edna (Kuether). As a youth, he was a Boy Scout, and worked in the family School Supply Store. After graduating from Lincoln high school, he was a photographer, a Radio and TV repairman, and a Broadcast Radio Engineer for WOSA & WLIN. In 1950, he entered military service with the Wisconsin National Guard, starting as a Tank-Turret Radio Mechanic. In 1959, he shifted his career into the Nike Missile Systems, both Ajax and Hercules in Milwaukee and Waukesha. When the Nike Sites were phased out, he went to work in the Technician (Civilian) Personnel Office of the Wisconsin Guard in Madison, retiring in 1989. In retirement, he worked in the archives office at the United Methodist Conference Center in Sun Prairie, and spent many hours with his wife exploring family genealogy.